Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

