Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 189 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 231.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.