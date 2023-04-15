Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after buying an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after buying an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

