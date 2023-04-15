Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 372 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $58.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

