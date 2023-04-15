Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 420 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

