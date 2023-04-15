Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 51 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after acquiring an additional 179,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $283.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.71 and its 200-day moving average is $275.23. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $295.93. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

