Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 72 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.68.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

BIIB stock opened at $288.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.31. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

