Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 7,505 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 616,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

