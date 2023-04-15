Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $688.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $701.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.