Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 557,597 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

