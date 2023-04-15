Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 2.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.35. 7,586,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 66,806,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

