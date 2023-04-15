Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
FWONK opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
