Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONK opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

