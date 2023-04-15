Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %
Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
