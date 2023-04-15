Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) versus Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Financial Review

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 306.50%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.44, suggesting a potential upside of 223.42%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($1.50) -0.27 Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 6.13 -$281.72 million ($2.91) -2.07

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -108.11% -65.30% Fate Therapeutics -292.55% -50.86% -36.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

