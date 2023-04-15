FY2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Stock Performance

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.56. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.89.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.