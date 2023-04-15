FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issued By KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

