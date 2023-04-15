FY2025 Earnings Forecast for HeidelbergCement AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for HeidelbergCement in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HeidelbergCement’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

HDELY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 1.5 %

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

