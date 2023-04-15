Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

