Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 306,849 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

