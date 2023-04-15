Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.78 million, a P/E ratio of -235.08 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

