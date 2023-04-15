Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Graco by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Graco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

