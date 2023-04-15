Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

