Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 103,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENPH stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
