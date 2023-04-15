Graypoint LLC Has $249,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,750,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,472,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $24,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TRV opened at $168.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $179.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

