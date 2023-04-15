Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Head to Head Survey

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Appian has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appian and Grid Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $467.99 million 6.28 -$150.92 million ($2.08) -19.40 Grid Dynamics $310.48 million 2.99 -$29.21 million ($0.43) -28.86

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

50.9% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -32.25% -66.82% -25.34% Grid Dynamics -9.41% 12.44% 10.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Appian and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 2 3 4 0 2.22 Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Appian currently has a consensus price target of $45.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.17%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Appian.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Appian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. The company was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

