Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Head to Head Review

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grove Collaborative and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chewy 0 10 12 0 2.55

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 445.14%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Chewy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -33.88% Chewy 0.49% 45.19% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.26 -$87.71 million N/A N/A Chewy $10.10 billion 1.45 $49.23 million $0.11 311.66

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Risk and Volatility

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chewy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

