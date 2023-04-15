Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.22

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Grupo Simec Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
