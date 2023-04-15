Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.