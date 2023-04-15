HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HAVN Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of HAVLF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.95.
About HAVN Life Sciences
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.