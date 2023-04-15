HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of HAVLF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.