HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGLGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 384.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.