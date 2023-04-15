HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 384.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

