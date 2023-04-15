Head to Head Analysis: DocGo (DCGO) and The Competition

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DocGo to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DocGo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 303 0 2.63

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.54%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 48.49%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -149.97% -70.96% -25.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocGo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 24.22 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.77 million -4.72

DocGo’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DocGo beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

