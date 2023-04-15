Head to Head Analysis: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $61.55 million 1.86 $9.11 million $1.80 12.72 Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 1.06 -$932.03 million $0.36 8.22

Old Point Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Old Point Financial and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 14.80% 9.07% 0.69% Mizuho Financial Group 9.72% 6.12% 0.23%

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Point Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mizuho Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Mizuho Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

