Head to Head Comparison: Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Innate Pharma and Sangamo Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 3.58 -$61.22 million N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $111.30 million 2.54 -$192.28 million ($1.25) -1.32

Innate Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innate Pharma and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 675.76%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics -172.76% -61.19% -31.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It also offers complementary technology platforms such as gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

