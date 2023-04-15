Head-To-Head Contrast: Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Kidpik -46.21% -67.79% -42.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.56 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Kidpik $16.48 million 0.30 -$7.61 million ($1.00) -0.65

Volatility and Risk

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidpik.

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Meiwu Technology and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kidpik has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Kidpik’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidpik beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Kidpik

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.