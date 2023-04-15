Head-To-Head Contrast: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Full Truck Alliance and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.27%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Red Violet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.7% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 5.53% 1.36% 1.26% Red Violet 1.16% 0.87% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million 8.29 $58.97 million $0.05 146.43 Red Violet $53.32 million 4.23 $620,000.00 $0.04 404.25

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Red Violet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

