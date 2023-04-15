Head-To-Head Contrast: Steakholder Foods (STKH) vs. Its Competitors

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Steakholder Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Steakholder Foods Competitors -135.77% -22.02% -11.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$30.77 million -0.33 Steakholder Foods Competitors $8.00 billion $587.85 million 36.24

Analyst Recommendations

Steakholder Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 294 1153 1338 30 2.39

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.90%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Steakholder Foods competitors beat Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

