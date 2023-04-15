Head to Head Review: Wejo Group (WEJO) versus The Competition

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Wejo Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wejo Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group Competitors 522 3058 5053 75 2.54

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wejo Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million -$159.25 million -0.25 Wejo Group Competitors $1.11 billion -$49.91 million -7.92

Wejo Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% Wejo Group Competitors -106.93% -1,732.96% -10.35%

Summary

Wejo Group rivals beat Wejo Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

