Head-To-Head Survey: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) versus REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for REGENXBIO and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $40.86, indicating a potential upside of 115.49%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 622.98%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $112.72 million 7.31 -$280.32 million ($6.50) -2.92 Vaxart $107,000.00 832.38 -$107.76 million ($0.84) -0.78

This table compares REGENXBIO and Vaxart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -248.68% -45.51% -29.55% Vaxart N/A -79.47% -60.62%

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Vaxart on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. It is developing prophylactic vaccine candidates that target a range of infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

