HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Sells $33,402.50 in Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HEICO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HEI-A opened at $133.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.90.
HEICO Company Profile
