HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Sells $33,402.50 in Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HEI-A opened at $133.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.90.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

