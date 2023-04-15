HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLFFF. Barclays downgraded HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

