Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

