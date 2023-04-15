HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $45.16. 216,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,408,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

