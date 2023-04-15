Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 6,383 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

