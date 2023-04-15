Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $227.60, but opened at $235.15. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $232.97, with a volume of 7,667 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.87.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Articles

