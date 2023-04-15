Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 36.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 37,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

