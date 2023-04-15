Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 28,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 30,983 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 41.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after buying an additional 1,127,504 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 124.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $12,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

