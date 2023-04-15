Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 26,081.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 192,479 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.