Humana (NYSE:HUM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $596.88.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $523.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.88 and its 200 day moving average is $510.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Humana by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

