Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Update

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 558,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

HRCXF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

