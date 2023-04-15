HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 11.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 55,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 240,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.