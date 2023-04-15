HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 11.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 55,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 240,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

